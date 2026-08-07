Syria exports 2M tons of Iraqi oil via Baniyas

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria exported more than 2 million metric tons of Iraqi oil through Baniyas Port under the transit system since the beginning of the year, the Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Border Crossings stated on Thursday.

About 30 tankers carrying fuel oil and refined petroleum products transported the shipments through the port, which received 108 tankers loaded with about 3.23 million metric tons of various petroleum products since the beginning of 2026.

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Last month, Iraq and Syria signed a US-sponsored memorandum of understanding to restart the Kirkuk-Baniyas oil pipeline, paving the way for Iraqi crude exports to Mediterranean ports through Syrian territory. The project aims to diversify Iraq's export routes and strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

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