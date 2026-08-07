645+ Syrian families to return to Ras Al-Ain next week

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities will begin returning 648 displaced families from Al-Hasakah to Ras Al-Ain (Serekaniye) early next week as implementation of the accord with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) advances, a member of the presidential committee overseeing the return of displaced people told Shafaq News on Friday.

Mustafa Abdi, who also serves in the Syrian People’s Assembly, said logistical preparations are underway and the operation is expected to conclude by Monday. He will supervise the relocation in coordination with the Internal Security Forces and several humanitarian organizations.

Abdi said only a handful of issues remain unresolved. “No new developments have emerged since [transitional] President Ahmad Al-Sharaa’s meeting with the SDF delegation,” he noted, adding that both sides had committed to accelerating implementation and removing the remaining obstacles.

“The coming days should bring final arrangements on the military track, women’s participation, and the administration of the Justice Palace in Qamishli and Al-Hasakah.”

Al-Sharaa recently met representatives of the SDF and the Autonomous Administration, where they reaffirmed their commitment to completing the remaining steps and advancing the process.

The agreement establishes a phased roadmap for incorporating the SDF into state institutions under a comprehensive ceasefire and provides for the withdrawal of forces from frontline positions, the deployment of Interior Ministry personnel to the centers of Al-Hasakah and Qamishli, the integration of regional security forces, and the creation of a military division comprising three SDF brigades alongside a Kobani brigade attached to a division based in Aleppo province. It also calls for integrating the Autonomous Administration's institutions into the state, retaining public employees, addressing the Kurdish community’s civil and educational rights, and facilitating the return of displaced residents.