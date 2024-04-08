A third within 24 hours, Islamic Resistance in Iraq targets Israeli military sites

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced that it had launched a drone strike targeting an Israeli army base.

In a statement, IRI said, "Our fighters had targeted the Yohannut South base in the occupied territories with unmanned aerial vehicles," confirming its "continuation in targeting enemy strongholds."

Earlier, IRI attacked the Yarden West base in the occupied Golan Heights with unmanned aerial vehicles.

The base was attacked by Lebanon's Hezbollah last March.

Yesterday, the Resistance also announced attacking a "vital" location in the Israeli city of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash) with drones.

In addition, last week, the group attacked Haifa Airpot and Israeli 'Ramat David' air base.

Israel did not comment directly on the incidents.

IRI reaffirmed the "ongoing support for the people of Gaza and retaliation against the aggressions of the occupation."

Since the start of the Israeli war in Gaza, IRI has regularly attacked the US interests in Iraq and Syria and, recently, the Israeli sites in Palestine.

IRI term commonly refers to Tehran's military allies in Iraq, including powerful groups such as Kataeb Hezbollah and Harakat Al-Nujabaa.

It is a prominent part of the "Axis of Resistance," including Lebanon's Hezbollah, the Yemeni Ansarallah (Houthis), and other Iran-backed factions.

IRI stated that its operations are to "expel the American occupation" and in support of "Palestinian brothers."

The deadliest attack was in Jordan when Kataeb Hezbollah killed three American soldiers at a US base.

In a series of retaliation, the US military launched airstrikes on sites related to Iranian-backed forces in Iraq and Syria, killing members of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Iraq and commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and Lebanon's Hezbollah in Syria.

All groups within the Axis have declared that their attacks will persist until a ceasefire is achieved in the Gaza Strip, where Israel's actions have resulted in the deaths of about 33,000 Palestinians, predominantly children and women, and injured about 76,000.

Now, the situation is more critical after Iran vowed a decisive retaliation for the Israeli attack on its embassy in Damascus. The attack resulted in the killing of Brig-Gen Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a leader in the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with his deputy and five others.

All parties appear prepared for any further escalation.