Badr leader calls for delay in response to Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Badr Organization leader Hadi Al-Amiri on Friday urged the Iran-aligned Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) to postpone any military action over last month’s joint US-Saudi strikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites, stressing that efforts are underway to pursue the issue through diplomatic channels.

In a video message, Al-Amiri called on the factions to “exercise restraint for the greater national interest,” pledging to seek justice for those killed and wounded.

A day earlier, an informed source told Shafaq News that the factions had put their plans on hold after presenting Riyadh with a set of demands, including an official apology, compensation for the families of those killed, reparations for damaged public property, and a de-escalation of Saudi media rhetoric. “Any action now rests on how Riyadh responds to those demands.”

IRI had set an Aug. 6 deadline for the Iraqi government to take a position on the July 29 strikes, which, according to the PMF, a state-sanctioned umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions, targeted its facilities in six Iraqi provinces, killing at least 20 members and wounding 32 others.

Read more: Iraq under pressure as neighbors threaten to strike factions