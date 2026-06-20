Iraqi MP shoots two construction workers in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi lawmaker Muhaimin Ali al-Hamdani opened fire on a group of construction workers carrying out renovation work at Al-Khansaa Mosque in Baghdad's al-Harithiya district on Saturday, seriously injuring two of them, a security source told Shafaq News.

Earlier this year, al-Hamdani allegedly opened fire on his wife, injuring his mother-in-law.

In November 2025, security forces in Kirkuk arrested seven members of the lawmaker's protection team over their alleged involvement in an armed attack targeting a family in al-Dibis district, northwest of the province.