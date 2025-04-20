Iraq's workers rise: New union challenges old guard

Shafaq News/ A new labor federation has officially launched in Iraq, in parallel with the country’s existing General Federation of Trade Unions, organizers announced on Sunday.

Speaking with Shafaq News, Hassan Ali Abdul Karim, head of the newly formed body, stated the union was established in 2025 following elections to appoint its executive committee, with plans to open branches across all provinces. “The goal is to address longstanding issues facing Iraq’s workers.”

The new federation, which uses the same name as the existing one but includes “Republic of Iraq” in its official title, is seeking full legal recognition under Article 78 of the 2017 Law on Freedom of Union Organization.

“The existing union structures have failed to meet the expectations of the working class,” Deputy Chairwoman Lama al-Kaabi noted. “We aim to represent workers' interests more effectively.”

Meanwhile, Walid Nehmeh, head of the existing Iraqi Federation of Trade Unions, welcomed the move, calling it potentially “a qualitative shift” in labor advocacy, only if it gains legal recognition. “Only the worker has natural legal status, as someone paid for their labor,” he emphasized, warning that overlapping mandates could delay the union’s registration.

Workers at the founding conference also hoped the new union would address issues such as unemployment, foreign labor, and social security. “These are the most pressing issues,” said participant Ali Mahmoud.

Another worker, Hussein Ali, called on the new body to “stand firmly for labor rights.”