Iraq voices radiation leak fears, urges preventive action

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qassem Al-Araji warned of potential radioactive leaks from military strikes targeting nuclear facilities amid the Israel-Iran war.

In a statement from his media office, Al-Araji voiced grave concern that the ongoing war threatens not only regional security but also risks global health and environmental disasters.

He affirmed Iraq’s readiness to work with all parties to help contain the crisis, prevent further escalation, and shield civilians from the devastation of war.

Al-Araji urged the UN Security Council and the International Atomic Energy Agency to act swiftly to prevent what he described as an impending humanitarian catastrophe.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military announced it will intensify airstrikes inside Iran, including targeting all of the country’s nuclear facilities, Israeli army spokesperson Brigadier General Effie Defrin said.

In a press conference, Defrin stated, "The Air Force is expanding its operations to strike deeper, including nuclear sites in Bushehr, Fordow, Natanz, and others. We have additional targets planned."