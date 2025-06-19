Iraq monitors radiation levels as Iran-Israel war escalates

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed the country’s Radiological Emergency Room to remain on continuous alert amid rising concerns over potential nuclear reactor leaks following Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

According to a statement from the PM’s media office, Al-Sudani met with the Central Operations Room for Radiological and Nuclear Emergencies to review the 2023 national plan for managing nuclear incidents and evaluate its readiness to respond to any possible emergencies.

The meeting also addressed current precautions, procedures, and the roles of agencies involved in implementing the national emergency plan.

Moreover, the statement confirmed that no increase in background radiation levels had been detected across Iraq, with specialists highlighting that Iraq’s exposure would be limited if any incident affected Iran’s uranium enrichment sites due to Israeli attacks.

“We are fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any nuclear emergency,” Al-Sudani stressed, emphasizing the need for vigilance and coordination among all relevant agencies.

He underlined the importance of ongoing communication with the International Atomic Energy Agency to stay updated on developments.

As a member of the Early Notification of Nuclear Accidents agreement, Iraq, Al-Sudani said, will continue to provide accurate information, maintaining essential resources across provinces to manage any exceptional situations.