Iraq unveils tech readiness for Ashura in Karbala

Shafaq News – Karbala

Iraq has announced full technical readiness for managing mobile communication services during the Ashura pilgrimage in Karbala, one of the largest annual religious gatherings in the world.

In a press conference, Nawfal Abu Ragheef, head of the Communications and Media Commission (CMC) explained that the preparations began ahead of the Islamic month of Muharram and will intensify through the peak of Ashura on the 10th day, extending into the Arba’een pilgrimage—a 40-day commemoration of Imam Hussein Bin Ali’s martyrdom that attracts millions of Shiite pilgrims from Iraq, Iran, and across the Muslim world.

Abu Ragheef noted that more than 1,253 telecom towers will cover Karbala Province this year. All equipment has been upgraded, and 73 mobile towers have been installed along roads leading into the city. In addition, 106 new permanent towers have been erected to expand coverage and strengthen network performance.

One of the key developments includes the deployment of 75 high-capacity “smart cells” in the historic city center, particularly in the area known as Bayn al-Haramayn—the space between the two shrines of Imam Hussein and his brother Abu Al-Fadl Al-Abbas. “These smart cells are designed to enhance signal strength and ensure uninterrupted connectivity amid the massive influx of visitors.”

Abu Ragheef also emphasized a sharp rise in capacity: 606 towers will operate on exceptional frequency bands during the day of Ashura—compared to just 73 last year—representing a nearly 500% increase in support for mobile networks.

To support the anticipated wave of international visitors, additional towers have also been installed at key border crossings and entry points, including Shalamcheh, Sheeb, Safwan, Mehran (in Wasit Province), and Najaf International Airport.

This year, the CMC has also overseen the transition of all telecom operators in Karbala to 4G networks, with infrastructure capable of supporting 5G. Among the most notable innovations is the use of AI-powered predictive models to anticipate crowd congestion. These tools will enable authorities to deploy preemptive measures and reduce pressure on hotspots across the city.