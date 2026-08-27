Iraq seizes currency counterfeiting press

Iraq seizes currency counterfeiting press
2026-08-27T09:53:50+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Interior Ministry seized a printing press used to counterfeit local currency, ministry spokesperson Mohammed Al-Hassoun announced on Thursday, days after Federal Police recovered more than $2 million in counterfeit currency in Baghdad.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Hassoun said the operation came as the ministry recorded a decline in crime rates over the past week. He did not disclose the amount of counterfeit currency seized or provide further details about those involved.

On drug enforcement, anti-narcotics units seized more than 12 kilograms of narcotics and arrested those involved.

Read more: High-altitude contraband: Iraq’s desert smugglers take to the skies

Al-Hassoun also said intensified Civil Defense measures contributed to fewer fires, with crews extinguishing more than 60 incidents during the week.

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