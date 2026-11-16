Shafaq News- Saladin/ Nineveh

Iraqi military intelligence forces uncovered an ISIS cache in Saladin province and seized 185 containers of ammunition in Nineveh in two separate operations, the Military Intelligence Directorate said on Monday.

In Saladin, troops from the 21st Infantry Division discovered a buried cache containing logistical supplies and equipment left behind by ISIS. Military engineering teams destroyed the materials at the site.

Separately, intelligence personnel from the 16th Infantry Division seized 185 containers of 14.5 mm ammunition abandoned by the group in Nineveh. The ammunition will be destroyed pending the necessary official approvals, the Directorate added.

ISIS lost territorial control in Iraq in 2017 but continues to operate through scattered cells in rural and remote areas of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala provinces. Iraqi forces have carried out several operations against the group in these areas, including an F-16 airstrike in November targeting an ISIS hideout in Kirkuk's Zaghaitoun Valley.

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