Iraq to restructure military procurement strategy for 2024–2025

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a full restructuring of the country’s military procurement strategy for 2024–2025, aiming to strengthen operational readiness and reduce reliance on foreign arms suppliers.

The directive followed a high-level meeting in Baghdad with the Defense Minister, Army Chief of Staff, and Deputy Planning Minister, during which the government reviewed and revised the Defense Ministry’s acquisition priorities.

Al-Sudani instructed relevant ministries to implement the new plan immediately and to allocate the required funding for phased execution over the next two years, emphasizing the need to diversify weapons sources, address procurement bottlenecks, and align military upgrades with Iraq’s broader security objectives.

The move follows initiatives to modernize Iraq’s armed forces, including expanding domestic weapons production and pursuing international partnerships for key defense systems, such as French Rafale fighter jets and South Korean missile platforms.