A “safety” measure: Iraq pulls hundreds of soldiers from Pakistan

Shafaq News/ Iraq has ordered the immediate withdrawal of 500 military personnel from Pakistan due to escalating tensions between the country and India, the Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday.

The military unit, affiliated with Iraq’s Special Forces Division, had been deployed under a bilateral training agreement with Pakistan, part of Baghdad’s defense cooperation policy with foreign governments, focused primarily on tactical training and counterterrorism, the ministry stated.

Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, issued the withdrawal order to ensure the safety of Iraqi personnel.

However, defense officials stressed that the decision does not signal a shift in military relations with Pakistan. “Security volatility often compels reassessment of external deployments,” said regional analyst Mohammad Hadi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following a series of cross-border attacks and military operations in the disputed Kashmir region.

Global powers, including the United States and China, are urging calm, calling on the two sides to restore direct communication and seek political solutions to prevent further escalation.