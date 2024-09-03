Iraqi forces kill 16 ISIS militants, including leaders, in Al-Anbar desert

Iraqi forces kill 16 ISIS militants, including leaders, in Al-Anbar desert
2024-09-03T08:49:54+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military announced on Tuesday that the death toll from an ongoing operation targeting ISIS militants in Al-Anbar desert has risen to 16, including senior leaders, after the discovery of two additional bodies.

According to a statement from the Joint Operations Command, "The operation, known as "Lion's Leap," began at 4 a.m. with an airdrop by special forces, coordinated with units from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and supported by Air Force and Army Aviation. The forces targeted a key hideout used by ISIS leaders in Wadi al-Ghadf."

The statement noted that two more bodies, along with weapons and equipment, were found, bringing the total number of militants killed in the operation to 16, including top-tier leaders of the organization.

Additionally, three pickup trucks used by ISIS cells in different locations were destroyed by Iraqi Army Aviation.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon