Iraqi forces kill 16 ISIS militants, including leaders, in Al-Anbar desert

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi military announced on Tuesday that the death toll from an ongoing operation targeting ISIS militants in Al-Anbar desert has risen to 16, including senior leaders, after the discovery of two additional bodies.

According to a statement from the Joint Operations Command, "The operation, known as "Lion's Leap," began at 4 a.m. with an airdrop by special forces, coordinated with units from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service and supported by Air Force and Army Aviation. The forces targeted a key hideout used by ISIS leaders in Wadi al-Ghadf."

The statement noted that two more bodies, along with weapons and equipment, were found, bringing the total number of militants killed in the operation to 16, including top-tier leaders of the organization.

Additionally, three pickup trucks used by ISIS cells in different locations were destroyed by Iraqi Army Aviation.