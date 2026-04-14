Iraq seventh-strongest Arab navy in 2026

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked seventh among Arab countries in naval power in 2026 in terms of fleet size, number and type of vessels, and operational and logistical capabilities, Global Firepower data showed.

Egypt led the ranking, followed by Qatar and Kuwait, while Algeria, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates placed ahead of Iraq in fourth through sixth.

Iraq was followed by Bahrain, Libya, and Tunisia, with Saudi Arabia and Jordan ranking lower.