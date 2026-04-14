US offers a $10 million reward for information on Kataib Hezbollah’s Al-Hamidawi

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States Department of State announced on Tuesday a reward of up to $10 million for information on Ahmad al-Hamidawi, the leader of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah.

In a statement, the State Department’s Rewards for Justice program accused Al-hamidawi of directing attacks against US diplomatic facilities in March 2026, adding that the group has, over several years, repeatedly targeted US personnel and facilities in Iraq using improvised explosive devices, rockets, and drone systems, and has been involved in the abduction of US citizens and the killing of Iraqi civilians.

According to the program, Al-Hamidawi received political, military, and intelligence training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and he currently serves as secretary-general of Kataib Hezbollah and is a member of its “Shura Council” (The group of decision makers in the Kataib).

The statement noted that al-Hamidawi has played a central role in planning attacks against US and Iraqi security forces since 2007, and that he continues to incite violence through public protests and attacks targeting the US embassy in Iraq.

Earlier on February 26, 2020, the US State Department designated al-Hamidawi as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224, as amended. The designation led to the freezing of any assets he holds in the United States or under the control of US persons, and prohibits US individuals from engaging in transactions with him.

Kataib Hezbollah was designated as a foreign terrorist organization on June 24, 2009, under Section 219 of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. The designation bars US citizens from providing material support to the group and freezes its assets under US jurisdiction.

The statement also added that Kataib Hezbollah members have received training, weapons, and other support from Iran’s Quds Force and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, both of which are also designated by the United States as foreign terrorist organizations.

It further said the group operates closely with the IRGC’s Quds Force and follows directives from Iran’s Supreme Leader. “Kataib Hezbollah has carried out attacks aimed at expelling US and coalition forces from Iraq and promoting Iranian influence in the region,” the statement added.

The program also referred to a December 27, 2019, rocket attack by the group on an Iraqi military base near Kirkuk that killed a US civilian contractor, Nawres Hamid, and wounded several US and Iraqi personnel. It added that between December 27, 2019, and January 1, 2020, Kataib Hezbollah led protests outside the US embassy in Baghdad, during which demonstrators attempted to breach the compound.

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