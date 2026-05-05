Iraq security update: Arrests, seizures, and warnings

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on May 05, 2026.

- US Embassy Warns of Potential Attacks (Baghdad)

The US Embassy warned that Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups continue planning attacks on US citizens and interests across Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, urging Americans not to travel and to leave the country immediately.

- 255 Artifacts Seized in Smuggling Operation (Basra/ Dhi Qar)

Iraq’s National Security Service recovered 255 archaeological items hidden in abandoned quarries between Basra and Dhi Qar, including coins, pottery, and stone pieces, intended for smuggling.

- Detainee Escapes Custody (Kirkuk)

A security source told Shafaq News that a detainee wanted over a financial dispute escaped during legal procedures, prompting a manhunt and the issuance of a new arrest warrant.

- Jewelry Shop Owner Faces Legal Action (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry took legal measures against a jewelry shop owner accused of publishing content deemed in violation of public decency laws.

- Body Recovered from River (Diyala)

Police divers retrieved the body of a young man from the Diyala River after four days of search operations.

- High-Risk Suspect Arrested (Kirkuk)

Security forces arrested a suspect listed among dangerous individuals, accused of involvement in murder and drug trafficking.

- Reckless Driver Detained (Karbala)

Police ended dangerous driving behavior in central Karbala, detaining the driver after circulating footage of the incident.

- Truck Driver Killed at Border Crossing (Basra)

A truck driver died at Shalamcheh border crossing after the vehicle fell on him while repairing a tire, following procedures by security personnel to deflate parked trucks’ tires, according to the victim’s family, who called for an investigation.

- $10M Reward Announced for Armed Faction Leader (Baghdad)

The US Department of State announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to Akram Al-Kaabi, leader of Harakat Al-Nujaba, an Iran-aligned armed group based in Iraq.

- International Drug Network Dismantled (Erbil)

Kurdistan Region security forces dismantled an international drug trafficking network, seizing more than one million captagon pills and 100 kilograms of hashish, and foiling an attempt to smuggle the drugs abroad. All suspects were detained under anti-narcotics laws.

- Road Accident Kills One, Injures Another (Al-Sulaymaniyah)

A person was killed and another injured after a Kia Cerato overturned on the road between Chamchamal and Takya, with the injured taken to a nearby hospital, a source told Shafaq News.