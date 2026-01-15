Iraq security sweep: Killings, rescues, and cross-border drug busts

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 15, 2026.

- Two Deaths Under Investigation (Maysan)

Security forces found a man stabbed to death inside his burned home in central Amarah, and confirmed the suicide of a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) member in eastern Maysan, with both cases under investigation.

- Armed Clash at Funeral (Dhi Qar)

One person was injured when an armed dispute erupted during a funeral gathering in the Al-Ahrar area of Al-Gharraf, north of Nasiriyah, with suspects fleeing toward Baghdad.

- Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (Kirkuk)

Police arrested a driver who ran over a civilian near the nationality directorate in Kirkuk and fled the scene after being tracked through surveillance cameras.

- Kidnapped Iraqi Rescued from Iran (Baghdad)

Iraq’s National Intelligence Service freed an Iraqi citizen abducted in Iran after coordinating with Iranian authorities and arresting several suspects linked to the extortion ring.

- Joint Captagon Bust (Baghdad/ Damascus)

Iraqi and Syrian authorities seized about 2.5 million Captagon pills, arresting three members of a transnational drug network operating across both countries.

- Death Sentence for Wife Killing (Najaf)

A Najaf court sentenced a man to death for killing his wife by setting her on fire following a domestic dispute.

- Murder Suspects Arrested (Al-Anbar/ Al-Diwaniyah)

Rapid Response forces arrested two fugitives in Al-Diwaniyah wanted for murder after fleeing from Al-Anbar.

- Young Man Stabbed to Death (Najaf)

A man in his twenties was killed in a knife attack by unidentified assailants in central Najaf, with an investigation underway.

- Couple Shot in Home Attack (Dhi Qar)

Gunmen wounded a man and his wife during a home invasion in Al-Dawaya district before escaping to an unknown location.