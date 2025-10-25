Iraq security roundup: Knife attack, mass arrests, and extradition

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 25, 2025.

- Knife Attack (Kirkuk)

A food delivery driver stabbed a woman and her son during an argument over an order in the Darwaza area of central Kirkuk, leaving both critically injured and hospitalized. Security forces arrested the attacker shortly after the incident, with investigators attributing the assault to a misunderstanding.

- Mass Arrests (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk Police arrested 54 wanted individuals during two days of operations across the province, seizing firearms, two vehicles, and a motorcycle, and detaining suspects involved in street fights and cases of public begging.

- Suicide Attempt Foiled (Baghdad)

Security forces stopped a man from jumping off Sinak Bridge into the Tigris River, rescuing him moments before the fall and launching an investigation into the circumstances behind the attempt.

- Influencer Detained (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry detained TikTok influencer Zainab Yousef for streaming “indecent content” during a live broadcast. The Committee for Combating Offensive Content launched legal proceedings and continues to monitor social media platforms for public decency violations.

- Gang Leader Extradited (Baghdad / Sweden)

Iraq extradited a gang leader wanted in Sweden for murder, drug trafficking, and arms dealing, in coordination with Swedish authorities, following Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari’s recent visit to Stockholm.

- Spoiled Meat and Weapons Seized (Baghdad)

Baghdad authorities destroyed large quantities of expired frozen meat and arrested residency violators during inspection campaigns in the Zaydan area, while al-Rusafa Police confiscated rifles, pistols, and communication gear in Rashid Camp, detaining four suspects for legal processing.