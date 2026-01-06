Iraq security roundup: Killings, curfews, and major arrests

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on January 6, 2026.

Brother Kills Brother in Shooting (Basra)

A man was killed during an armed dispute with his brother in the Ezz al-Din Salim area north of Basra. Security forces said the suspect attempted to dispose of the body but the vehicle used in the crime was seized. An investigation is ongoing.

Police Officer Wounded in Armed Attack (Dhi Qar)

A police officer was injured in an armed attack in Al-Shatra district north of Dhi Qar, with security sources attributing the incident to a prior tribal dispute. Authorities opened an investigation and launched a manhunt for the attackers.

Market Fire and Expired Drugs Seized (Baghdad)

Civil defense teams responded to a fire at the Balat (second hand) Market in Al-Kadhimiya. In a separate incident, police arrested a woman selling unlicensed and expired medicines in a popular market, seizing large quantities for destruction under judicial orders.

Curfew Imposed Amid Tensions (Maysan)

Authorities imposed a nighttime curfew across Maysan following a series of security incidents, including revenge killings and recent unrest in Amarah. Security forces launched operations to pursue wanted suspects linked to tribal disputes and armed violence.

Man Found Shot Dead in Vehicle (Baghdad)

Security forces found the body of a man with gunshot wounds inside an abandoned vehicle in the Al-Tameem area near the Diyala Bridge. The body was transferred to forensic authorities as investigations continue.

Fake Doctor Arrested (Basra)

Organized crime units arrested a man who posed as a doctor using forged academic credentials and worked in major hospitals. Basra Health Directorate said the suspect had been under monitoring and legal action was initiated earlier.

Shop Fire Contained (Baghdad)

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a plastic materials factory and warehouse in Al-Kadhimiya’s industrial zone. Authorities believe an electrical fault caused the fire, with no injuries reported.