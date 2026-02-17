Iraq security brief: Police dismantle drug network, Arrest mortar suspect

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on February 17.

- Asayish Dismantle ISIS-Linked Cell in Kurdistan Region (Erbil)

Kurdistan Region security forces (Asayish) dismantled an ISIS-affiliated group known as the Fifth Salman Al-Farsi Brigade and arrested 10 members across Halabja, Said Sadiq, Penjwen, Garmian, and Diyala during coordinated operations with Iraqi National Security.

- Interior Ministry Disrupts International Drug Network (Baghdad)

Iraqi authorities disrupted of an international drug trafficking network and the seizure of 314,000 Captagon pills in a joint operation with Kuwait following coordinated intelligence efforts, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

- Security Forces Arrest Diyala Mortar Suspect (Diyala)

Iraqi forces stopped a suspect linked to the recent mortar shelling east of Baqubah and continue efforts to track down others involved, a security source told Shafaq News.

- Army Colonel Suicides (Nineveh)

An Iraqi army colonel affiliated with the Ministry of Defense died by suicide while on duty at a military facility in Sinjar district, a security source told Shafaq News, while authorities opened an investigation to determine the circumstances.

- Health Employee Dies by Suicide (Diyala)

A woman in her thirties working at Diyala Health Directorate shot herself inside her family home in central Baqubah.

- Four Suicide Cases Recorded in Najaf and Dhi Qar (Najaf/ Dhi Qar)

Four individuals, including a Health Ministry employee and a border police member, committed suicide in separate incidents across Najaf and Dhi Qar.

- Teen Girl Dies and Body Found (Baghdad)

A 2008-born girl died by hanging in Al-Nahrawan, while security forces found an unidentified decomposed body in Al-Rashidiya.

- Foreign Worker Injured During Security Operation (Diyala)

Security personnel shot and seriously injured a Pakistani fish farm guard after he attempted to flee during a search operation west of Baqubah, a security source said.

- Security Forces Arrest Three Turkish Nationals (Baghdad)

Police stopped three Turkish nationals in Al-Amel area after residents accused them of falsely ordering evacuations under the pretext of investment projects.

- Journalist Dies in Kirkuk Traffic Accident (Kirkuk)

Journalist Ahmed Riyadh Fawzi, 31, died in a late-night traffic collision in Al-Multaqa area.

- Police Dismantle Drug Trafficking Network (Baghdad)

Security forces busted six suspects, including a woman, and seized crystal meth during an ambush.

- Gunmen Kill Civilian in Mosul (Nineveh)

Armed men killed a civilian west of Mosul amid an ongoing tribal feud.

- Police Arrest Theft and Counterfeit Suspects (Al-Anbar/ Babil)

Security forces in Al-Anbar apprehended three suspects for stealing 30 million dinars from a residence, while Babil police detained two individuals carrying counterfeit currency and thousands of US dollars.

- Police Arrest Terror Suspect After Baghdad Pursuit (Babil/ Baghdad)

Babil Police arrested a suspect wanted under Article 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law after tracking him to Al-Amiriya area in Baghdad.

- Authorities Arrest Fugitive Hours After Court Escape (Najaf)

Security forces arrested a convict eight hours after he escaped from a Najaf court following a four-month prison sentence in a brawl case.

- Border Police Arrest Iranian Traveler with Tramadol (Basra)

A security source told Shafaq News that authorities arrested an Iranian traveler at Al-shalamcheh border crossing after discovering 2,900 tramadol pills concealed inside a rice bag.

- Baghdad Police Arrest Vehicle Break-In Suspect (Baghdad)

Baghdad Police arrested a suspect for repeatedly smashing car windows and stealing contents.