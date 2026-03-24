Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah denies INIS HQ attack

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah denied responsibility on Tuesday for an attack on Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) headquarters in Baghdad and called for involvement in the investigation, claiming the operation was carried out from inside the agency.

In a statement, the armed faction said the strike was conducted by “a traitorous officer” within the INIS and accused those behind it of trying to “discredit the resistance.”

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيمإن العملية التي استهدفت بناية جهاز المخابرات قد قام بها أحد ضباطه الخونة، وغرضها تشويه صورة المقاومة التي تخوض معركة الدفاع عن سيادة العراق ضد المعتدين الأجانب.وإذ ندعو السيد رئيس الوزراء إلى الوقوف على حيثيات هذه العملية الخبيثة، فإننا نطالبه بإشراك فريق… — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 24, 2026

The group urged caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to open a full investigation and include its representatives to identify those responsible.

INIS said earlier this week that its headquarters compound came under an “illegal” attack, killing one officer. Security forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.