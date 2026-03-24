Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah denies INIS HQ attack

Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah denies INIS HQ attack
2026-03-24T20:50:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah denied responsibility on Tuesday for an attack on Iraq’s National Intelligence Service (INIS) headquarters in Baghdad and called for involvement in the investigation, claiming the operation was carried out from inside the agency.

In a statement, the armed faction said the strike was conducted by “a traitorous officer” within the INIS and accused those behind it of trying to “discredit the resistance.”

The group urged caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to open a full investigation and include its representatives to identify those responsible.

INIS said earlier this week that its headquarters compound came under an “illegal” attack, killing one officer. Security forces launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

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