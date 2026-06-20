Iraq’s Joint Command rules out explosives in Al-Anbar drone

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A drone that recently crashed near the guesthouse of Progress Party (Taqaddum) leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, was not carrying explosives, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said on Saturday.

The Security Media Cell stated the small drone sparked a fire in nearby vegetation without causing significant damage, adding that the model has a flight range of no more than 750 meters and is highly susceptible to burning when exposed to high temperatures.