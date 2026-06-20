11 June - 19 July 2026
00 days
00 hours
00 mins
00 secs
View matches

Iraq’s Joint Command rules out explosives in Al-Anbar drone

Iraq’s Joint Command rules out explosives in Al-Anbar drone
2026-06-20T19:57:54+00:00

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

A drone that recently crashed near the guesthouse of Progress Party (Taqaddum) leader Mohammed Al-Halbousi in Al-Anbar, western Iraq, was not carrying explosives, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said on Saturday.

The Security Media Cell stated the small drone sparked a fire in nearby vegetation without causing significant damage, adding that the model has a flight range of no more than 750 meters and is highly susceptible to burning when exposed to high temperatures.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon