Iraq’s Islamic Resistance claims 27 attacks on US bases

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella network of Iran-backed Shiite armed factions, on Saturday claimed responsibility for 27 operations targeting US military bases in Iraq and across the region over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the group indicated that its fighters used drones and rockets to strike what it described as “enemy bases,” without specifying locations or providing details on casualties or damage.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ)نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق خلال الأربع والعشرين ساعة الماضية، سبعًا وعشرين عملية، استُخدمت فيها عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة… pic.twitter.com/K4PFD0fN4E — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 20, 2026

Since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, factions operating under the IRI have claimed nearly 300 attacks targeting US military facilities across Iraq.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally