Iraq’s IRI claims 21 attacks on US bases in 24 hours

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella network of Iran-backed Shiite armed factions, on Sunday claimed responsibility for 21 operations targeting US military bases in Iraq and across the region over the past 24 hours.

In a statement, the group said its fighters used dozens of drones to strike what it described as “occupation bases,” without specifying locations or providing details on casualties or damage.

بسم الله الرحمن الرحيم(وَقَاتِلُوا الْمُشْرِكِينَ كَافَّةً كَمَا يُقَاتِلُونَكُمْ كَافَّةً ۚ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّ اللَّهَ مَعَ الْمُتَّقِينَ) نفذ مجاهدو المقاومة الإسلامية في العراق، اليوم الأحد 29-3-2026، إحدى وعشرين عملية، بواسطة عشرات الطائرات المسيّرة، على قواعد الاحتلال في… pic.twitter.com/05RdoZpuCt — صابرين نيوز - Sabereen news (@sabreenS11) March 29, 2026

Since Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, factions operating under IRI have claimed nearly 300 attacks targeting US military facilities across Iraq.

Read more: Wave of attacks on diplomatic missions risks isolating Iraq internationally