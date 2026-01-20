Iraq orders response to any Syria border breach, backs Kurdish Peshmerga

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq on Tuesday tightened security along its border with Syria and ordered full coordination with Kurdistan Region forces to prevent any spillover from fighting near the frontier.

According to a statement, caretaker Prime Minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed commanders to respond “decisively” to any attempt to undermine border security and to sustain heightened monitoring along the fully secured frontier, as clashes continue northeast of Iraq between Syrian government forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Syria’s Defense Ministry earlier announced a four-day ceasefire after fighting that has killed at least 10 civilians, a truce the SDF accepted.

Baghdad also ordered full support for Kurdistan Region border guard, including Peshmerga forces. The Region borders Syria in Duhok province, near Zakho and the Faysh Khabur crossing on the Tigris River.

Along the roughly 610-kilometer Syria border, Iraq has reinforced positions and expanded fortifications. Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari earlier confirmed that the entire frontier is secured and under continuous surveillance.

Authorities have bolstered barriers, watchtowers, and electronic monitoring systems, including thermal cameras, to curb smuggling and prevent ISIS infiltration, previous Interior Ministry statements said. The steps coincide with Iraq assuming full responsibility for border security following the phased withdrawal of the anti-ISIS Global Coalition under a bilateral agreement ending its combat mission by September 2026.

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite a cross-border threat