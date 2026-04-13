Iraq dismantles two drug networks in Baghdad and Basra

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Basra

Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) arrested seven suspects and dismantled two drug trafficking networks in Baghdad and Basra.

The agency said its units in western Baghdad dismantled a network of two suspects following intelligence monitoring, noting that the group used A4 paper as a method to smuggle and distribute narcotics.

Read more: Iraq fights back against synthetic drug flood engulfing the Middle East

In Basra, INSS busted five suspects linked to another network that used similar methods, along with cutting substances into smaller portions for later trafficking.On April 12, authorities at the Shalamcheh Border Crossing in Basra arrested two foreign travelers attempting to smuggle narcotic pills into the country.

Read more: The Smuggler's Almanac: Iraq's war against narco-innovation