Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Transport said on Wednesday that a fuel-oil tanker struck in Iraqi waters earlier in the day suffered hull damage but no casualties or oil leak.

The Panama-flagged tanker was struck at 5:30 a.m. while inside Iraqi territorial waters, damaging its hull, the ministry said. It did not identify the source of the strike.

The ministry said security, maritime and other authorities immediately isolated the vessel and placed it under continuous monitoring. Teams were also checking the surrounding area for any fuel leak, additional damage or threat to navigation or the marine environment.

The ministry said it was working to establish where the strike came from and what caused it and would release confirmed updates as they became available.

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