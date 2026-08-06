Iraq collapses 19-member Al-Anbar captagon ring

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraq's Al-Anbar Directorate for Narcotics Affairs on Thursday dismantled a 19-member drug trafficking network, including two women, and seized 408,000 Captagon pills weighing about 68 kilograms, the Ministry of Interior reported.

Since 2023, Baghdad has confiscated 16.8 tons of narcotics, secured 380 death sentences, 150 life sentences, and issued 190 international arrest warrants in drug-related cases. It also opened 16 rehabilitation centers for drug users, providing treatment to about 9,500 people, with more than 8,000 completing rehabilitation programs.