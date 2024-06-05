Iraqi Security Forces dismantle major drug trafficking network in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have dismantled a "dangerous" drug trafficking network in Kirkuk governorate, a security source said on Wednesday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a joint force from the Directorate of Anti-Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances in Kirkuk, along with the Tactical Regiment of the Kirkuk Police Command, conducted a security operation that resulted in the arrest of a network of 11 drug dealers and promoters.

One kilogram of crystal methamphetamine was seized in their possession.

The suspects have been referred to the relevant authorities for further investigation.