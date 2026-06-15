Iraq captures ‘dangerous’ terror suspect

Shafaq News- Saladin

Iraqi security forces captured a “dangerous suspect” wanted on terrorism charges in Tuz Khurmatu district of Saladin province, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The identity of the detainee was not disclosed.

Since the start of 2026, Iraq's National Security Service has detained at least 20 individuals on terrorism charges across several provinces.

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