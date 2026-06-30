Iraq becomes 10th non-EU partner of Eurojust

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ The Hague

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation in The Hague on Tuesday, becoming the 10th non-European Union country to join the agency.

Ali Hussein Jaffat, head of Iraq's National Center for International Judicial Cooperation, noted that the deal reflects mutual trust and a shared commitment to combating terrorism and cross-border crimes.

Eurojust President Michael Schmid said experience has shown that no country can tackle organized crime and international crimes alone, pointing out that the rapid exchange of information and judicial coordination between countries are essential to the success of investigations and prosecutions.

Eurojust, which brings together judges and prosecutors from across the European Union, works to streamline cross-border judicial cooperation by accelerating the exchange of sensitive security information and supporting joint investigation teams. Its agreements also allow partner countries outside the EU to cooperate more closely in pursuing fugitives and recovering illicit assets through direct judicial coordination.