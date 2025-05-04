Iraq arrests online blackmailing ringleader in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s National Security Service arrested an individual involved in online threats and blackmail.

In a statement, the Security Service described the suspect as a mastermind of the “Ahl Kirkuk” and “Huna Kirkuk” platforms. He allegedly targeted civilians, public servants, judicial officials, lawmakers, doctors, and academics—causing psychological and financial harm to dozens.

The authorities urged victims to file formal complaints to ensure legal action against those involved.

Iraqi law addresses cybercrimes such as blackmail and threats under Articles 430 to 432 of the Penal Code, with punishments ranging from one to seven years in prison depending on the gravity of the offense.