“Grass Call” cyber threat targets job seekers

Shafaq News/ The Cybersecurity Center has identified a new cyber threat, dubbed “Grass Call,” targeting job seekers through online recruitment platforms, Iraq’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry revealed that the attack exploits users on job search sites such as LinkedIn and Indeed. Hackers lure victims with fake job offers and conduct fraudulent online interviews, instructing them to install malicious software under the pretense of an interview requirement. Once installed, the malware operates undetected, extracting sensitive data and transmitting it to a remote server.

The ministry urged job seekers to remain cautious and avoid downloading unverified software, emphasizing that cybercriminals increasingly use social engineering tactics to deceive victims.