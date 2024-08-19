KRG seizes 20,000 unregistered SIM cards to combat cybercrime

Shafaq News/ Kurdish Interior Minister Reber Ahmed announced, on Monday, that nearly 20,000 unregistered mobile SIM cards have been confiscated as part of efforts to combat cybercrime. The announcement was made during a panel discussion on addressing electronic threats against female political candidates for the 2024 elections in the Region, held under the auspices of the British consulate in Erbil. Ahmed stated that security agencies, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and local police, seized 17,000 unregistered SIM cards and shut down several shops dealing in these cards. The seized items were reportedly used in various forms of online harassment and extortion. In addition, the minister revealed that 110 computer towers, used for threatening and blackmailing women, were also confiscated. These computers contained images, videos, and messages exploited in extortion schemes. While both men and women were targeted, the majority of extortion cases affected men. Ahmed emphasized that security forces have been successful in reducing extortion cases and rescuing some women from severe harm, highlighting the conservative nature of Kurdish society, where even minor incidents can lead to significant issues. He reassured that the authorities are committed to protecting victims and bringing perpetrators to justice. The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had previously mandated that as of early 2024, all mobile SIM cards must be registered legally with telecommunications companies to curb misuse and electronic crimes. This move aims to address the issue of illegal SIM card sales by unauthorized vendors.