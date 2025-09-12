NATO taps Iraqi cyber chief for regional leadership role

Shafaq News – Baghdad

NATO has appointed Iraqi Interior Ministry Brig. Gen. Hassan Hadi Latheeth to head its Cybercrime Working Group for the Gulf, Middle East, and North Africa.

In a statement received by Shafaq News on Friday, Latheeth, who leads the Cybersecurity Directorate at the Interior Ministry, confirmed that his selection followed a regional competition assessed by international standards and interviews, describing the role as recognition of Iraq’s expertise in digital security.

The assignment, according to the official, also builds on his position within INTERPOL’s Cybercrime Expert Group, where he has contributed to global efforts to strengthen digital defenses and counter complex online threats.