KRG reports growing number of citizens head home

Shafaq News – Erbil

A growing number of displaced citizens are returning to the Kurdistan Region, drawn by improved stability and economic opportunities, Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed reported on Sunday.

Speaking at the first Migration Agreement Forum in the Kurdistan Region, Ahmed noted that following the adoption of the Iraqi constitution and the allocation of Kurdistan’s share from the federal budget, conditions improved for stability and development, prompting a wave of returnees “that came back to rebuild and develop their homeland.”

He emphasized that thousands of jobs were created for youth, steering the Region toward economic self-reliance, stressing that these employment opportunities motivated local and foreign companies to launch operations in the Region.

Underlining the Kurdistan Region Government‘s (KRG) commitment to placing citizens at the center of all initiatives, Ahmed outlined plans to enhance infrastructure, support the private sector, and strengthen the bond between residents and the state.

He also referred to international cooperation aimed at limiting migration to Western countries, stressing that the returns are voluntary and coordinated with relevant authorities, in line with international migration standards and human rights.

In addition, Ahmed urged Baghdad to respect constitutional principles, uphold a genuine partnership, and regularly provide Kurdistan’s financial entitlements, while highlighting the KRG’s establishment of the Migration Resource Center (MRC) to offer guidance and awareness programs for young people on employment and life within the Region.

According to the 2024 UN report, over 4.8 million individuals were identified as returnees across Iraq, with a significant portion returning to the Kurdistan Region.

