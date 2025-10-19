Kurdistan, Germany push aid project for Yazidi genocide survivors

Shafaq News – Erbil

A German delegation from Baden-Württemberg, led by State Minister Florian Hassler discussed with Kurdish Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed a new project to support Yazidi women who survived ISIS atrocities.

According to a statement from the Ministry’s media office, the delegation commended the Kurdistan Region’s security and stability, praising its coexistence among religious, ethnic, and sectarian communities and describing it as a rare example of harmony in the Middle East.

Iraq is home to an estimated half a million Yazidis, most of them in Sinjar in Nineveh province and northern Duhok. The community endured a campaign of extermination by ISIS in 2014, when thousands were killed and many women and children enslaved, forcing tens of thousands to flee to Kurdistan and Syria.

More than a decade later, many Yazidis remain displaced, while survivors — particularly women — continue to face deep psychological and social scars from their captivity and abuse.

Read more: A decade of suffering: Yazidis still seeking justice after ISIS atrocities