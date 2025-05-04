KRG, Pakistan aim to boost bilateral relations

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed met with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iraq, Muhammad Zeeshan, discussing bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

The meeting explored ways to expand coordination between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Pakistan, with particular focus on improving consular services and strengthening support for the Pakistani community in the Region.

In a post on X, Ahmed emphasized the value of closer ties and outlined efforts to develop practical mechanisms to assist Pakistani nationals living in Kurdistan.

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 Pakistanis live and work across the Kurdistan Region, primarily in construction, retail, and service sectors, with many based in cities such as Erbil and Duhok.