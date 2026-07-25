Iraq arrests Al-Diwaniyah municipal officials in corruption probe

Shafaq News- Al-Diwaniyah

Three former and current senior officials from Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah Municipality were detained early Saturday in an anti-corruption operation, a source told Shafaq News.

The Falcons Intelligence Cell, accompanied by a team from Iraq's Federal Commission of Integrity, arrested former Al-Diwaniyah Municipality directors Ali Rahman and Hatif Suwaid, along with the municipality's current projects director, Ali Aflouk.

Authorities, according to the source, continue to pursue others suspected of involvement in alleged corruption cases linked to the municipality, including investigations into alleged "ghost projects" and irregularly issued checks worth hundreds of millions of Iraqi dinars.

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