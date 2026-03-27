Iraq and US expand security coordination to prevent regional spillover

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command announced on Friday the formation of a coordination committee with the United States aimed at preventing “terrorist” attacks on diplomatic missions and keeping Iraq outside the ongoing regional conflict.

In a statement carried by the Security Media Cell, the command said the move comes “within the framework of the strategic partnership between Iraq and the United States of America,” built over years of political, economic, and security cooperation that “culminated in joint efforts to defeat ISIS.”

The statement added that during the first meeting of the High Joint Coordination Committee, held a day earlier, the Iraqi and US sides decided “to intensify cooperation to prevent terrorist attacks and ensure that Iraqi territory is not used as a launching point for any aggression against Iraqi people, the Iraqi Security Forces, Iraqi strategic facilities and assets, as well as US personnel, diplomatic missions, and the Global Coalition.”

Both sides also emphasized “their commitment to keeping Iraq outside the scope of the ongoing military conflict in the region,” while fully respecting its sovereignty.

They further stressed support for Iraq in ensuring that its “territory, airspace, and territorial waters cannot be used to threaten Iraq or neighboring and regional states.”

The statement added that both sides renewed “their commitment to coordinating counterterrorism efforts in a manner that prioritizes Iraqi action to achieve shared objectives,” while preserving stability and safeguarding national sovereignty.