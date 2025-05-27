Iraq, KRG unite for border security boost

Shafaq News/ The Commander of Iraq’s Border Forces, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Abdulwahab Sukkar, met on Tuesday with Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed to discuss enhancing joint security coordination.

According to a statement, the two officials discussed ways to expand coordination between the Iraqi Border Forces and the Kurdish Ministry of Interior, with a focus on securing the frontier within the First Border Region and strengthening joint security measures to address cross-border threats and challenges.

Both sides underscored the importance of intensifying field cooperation and intelligence sharing to improve readiness and stability in border areas. They also emphasized the need for continued meetings to achieve shared security objectives.