ISIS ordnance kills one, wounds three in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News– Al-Anbar

An explosive device left behind by ISIS killed one man and wounded three others in Iraq’s western Al-Anbar province, a local official said on Sunday.

The blast struck the Saada area of Al-Qaim district, where mines and unexploded ordnance remain scattered, Turki Mohammed, the district’s administrator, told Shafaq News.

Earlier today, a similar explosion killed two people and injured three others in Mosul province.

Although ISIS was territorially defeated in Iraq in 2017, landmines and unexploded ordnance still threaten civilians. The Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq estimates that more than 6,600 square kilometers of land have been contaminated since 2003, with over 30,000 people killed or injured nationwide.