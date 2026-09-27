Shafaq News- Kirkuk

A woman was killed and several civilians were wounded on Sunday when ISIS militants fired mortar shells at Al-Malha village in Iraq’s Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source described the toll as preliminary.

Security forces tightened measures around the village and launched searches to determine where the shells were fired from.

Although ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Iraq in 2017, the group continues to operate in desert and rural areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin and Al-Anbar provinces. Earlier this week, Iraqi forces clashed with ISIS militants near the Hamrin Mountains, a rugged range spanning Diyala, Saladin and Kirkuk.