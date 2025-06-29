ISIS mobilization near Iraq spurs urgent SDF response

Shafaq News – Damascus/Baghdad

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are finalizing plans for a large-scale security operation against ISIS cells in the Syrian desert near the Iraqi border, a source in the group told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The source said SDF counter-terrorism units have been placed on high alert, with officers instructed to prepare for deployment. The operation will be led by SDF forces, supported by US-led Coalition air and logistics, and coordinated with Free Syrian Army fighters based in Al-Tanf near the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border. Syrian government forces are not expected to take part.

No details were provided about the operation’s timing or location.

ISIS activity has intensified in areas stretching from Palmyra and Homs deserts to the countryside of Deir ez-Zor near the Iraqi frontier, he noted, adding that the group is reportedly planning attacks to exploit the current security vacuum in the region.

The developments come amid heightened tensions on the Iraqi-Syrian border. On Saturday, Iraqi joint security forces reported an “unprecedented” mobilization of militants and vehicles by armed extremist groups near the frontier, allegedly to free foreign ISIS leaders from detention centers near the border.