Shafaq News- Kirkuk

An Iraqi army officer and three soldiers were wounded on Wednesday when an improvised explosive device struck their Humvee during a security operation northwest of Kirkuk, military sources told Shafaq News.

The blast occurred in the Gharra mountain range in Al-Dibis district as troops pursued wanted individuals. Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt for those responsible, while the four injured personnel, including a major, were taken to hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

In August, an explosive device injured three army personnel, among them an officer, as their patrol passed near Wadi Al-Shay in southern Kirkuk’s Daquq district, a rugged area used as a hideout by ISIS cells.