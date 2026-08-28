Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Counter-Terrorism Service (ICTS) on Friday announced that it had arrested two suspects in separate operations in Baghdad and Al-Muthanna province, including one accused in a drug-related case.

The ICTS said one suspect was arrested in the capital during an operation targeting wanted individuals but did not disclose the allegations against him. In Al-Muthanna, forces detained another suspect over a drug-related case and transferred him to the province’s Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs.

In May, the service also detained a suspected drug trafficker in Najaf and said it was continuing operations against both terrorism and drugs.