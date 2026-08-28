Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday mourned the death of Norway’s King Harald V, saying he was “deeply saddened” by the monarch’s passing.

“He was a respected and devoted king who served his country with dignity, wisdom and humility for more than three decades,” Barzani said, offering his condolences to Norway’s royal family and people.

I am deeply saddened by the passing of His Majesty King Harald V of Norway. A respected and devoted monarch, he served his country with dignity, wisdom and humility for more than three decades.I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Norway on… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) August 28, 2026

Norway’s Royal Palace announced earlier on Friday that Harald had died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital at 6:35 a.m. local time. He was 89.

Harald had reigned since 1991 and was Europe’s oldest reigning monarch at the time of his death.