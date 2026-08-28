Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs on Friday warned officers and fighters against sharing military photos or videos after social-media accounts began asking personnel to send footage of themselves taking part in combat while in uniform.

The ministry urged Peshmerga personnel not to share military activities with anyone, especially on social media, and to protect themselves and their units.

In March, the ministry barred commanders, officers, and fighters from sharing information, images, or videos related to military positions on social media after six Peshmerga fighters were killed and 30 wounded when six Iranian ballistic missiles struck two positions in the Soran administration, north of Erbil. Between July 17 and August 12, strikes on Peshmerga positions and bases belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups killed at least nine people and wounded at least eight.

Iran claimed responsibility for part of the campaign, while other attacks were launched from inside Iraq or remained unattributed.

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq