Shafaq News- Oslo

Norway’s King Harald V died on Friday at the age of 89 after more than 35 years on the throne, the Royal Palace announced.

Harald died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital at 6:35 a.m. local time on Aug. 28, the palace said. He had been hospitalized since Aug. 17 and was later diagnosed with a bacterial infection in his bloodstream. His condition deteriorated over the weekend and was described as “very serious” on Thursday.

Harald became king on Jan. 17, 1991, following the death of his father, King Olav V. He went on to become Europe’s oldest reigning monarch and remained a widely popular figure in Norway, where the king serves as constitutional head of state.

His reign spanned major changes in Norwegian society, and he was credited with helping modernize the monarchy and serving as a unifying figure during national crises, including the July 22, 2011 attacks in Oslo and on Utoya.

Born on Feb. 21, 1937, Harald reduced his official workload in 2024 because of age and recurring health problems but repeatedly ruled out abdication, saying he intended to honor his oath for life.

His son, Crown Prince Haakon, automatically became Norway’s new king upon Harald’s death under the country’s constitutional rules of succession. An extraordinary Council of State was due to be held at the Royal Palace with the new monarch.

Norway’s government declared a period of national mourning from Friday until Harald’s funeral.